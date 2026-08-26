Bihar Govt Launches Monthly Student Support Camps Directs Grievance Redressal Within 30 days
Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the inaugural Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir at Government Engineering College, Bidupur, Vaishali, under the 'Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasaan' initiative. Held monthly on the fourth Tuesday across educational institutions, these camps address student concerns including academics, exams, hostels, water, and sanitation with a strict 30-day resolution deadline enforced via CM-office notices and potential suspensions.
Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir: The first Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir (Student Support Camp) was organized at the Government Engineering College in Bidupur, Vaishali by the Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary. Launched officially as part of the state government’s Saat Nishchay-3 governance program under the name ‘Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasaan’, the unique student support program has set up a time-bound system that would help to solve the problems raised by students in a time bound manner. Taking place on the fourth Tuesday of each month throughout the state of Bihar, the camps would give students the chance to put forward their concerns related to academic functions, examination, hostel facilities, availability of drinking water, sanitation, canteen, and internet on the college campus.
To keep officials accountable for resolving students’ problems, the Chief Minister has imposed stern orders on state officials requiring the solution of all student’s grievances recorded within a maximum period of 30 days. In addition, there is also an administrative monitoring system in place where an official who does not resolve a problem within 11 days gets a warning letter and then subsequently other letters issued from the Chief Minister’s office which may ultimately result in the suspension of the official. In addition to organizing such camps, students can lodge their grievances and follow their resolution status through the Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal and Helpline 1100.
Key Highlights of the Student Support Camps By Bihar Govt
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Monthly schedule: Student Support Camps will be held in all educational institutions in Bihar on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
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30-Day Mandate for Resolution: The Chithe Vidyarthief Minister ordered that all logged grievances be sorted out within 30 days' time.
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Automatic Notice: In case there is no response to a complaint within 10 days of filing it, an automatic notice is sent from the office of the Chief Minister to the concerned official.
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Scope of Complaints: Students may file their grievances or suggestions on academics, examinations, hostels, drinking water availability, sanitary conditions, canteens, and internet facilities on the campus.
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Access Channels: Complains can be filed either physically during campus camps held every month or online through Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal and Helpline 1100.
What Did The Officials Said?
During his visit, Chaudhary examined the ground floor of the administrative-cum-academic block of the Government Engineering College, Vaishali, which includes stalls arranged by the Industries Department and the District Registration-cum-Counselling Centre.
Chaudhary then moved to the third floor, where he examined classrooms, the music room, the seminar hall, the startup cell, the entrepreneurship cell, and several laboratories and talked to students.
The Chief Minister also offered floral offerings to Goddess Saraswati on the occasion. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Health Minister and Minister-in-charge of Vaishali district Nishant Kumar, and officials from the Department of Science, Technology, and Technical Education were also present on the occasion, the press release added.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.