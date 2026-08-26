Bihar Govt Launches Monthly Student Support Camps; Directs Grievance Redressal Within 30 Days

Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir: The first Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir (Student Support Camp) was organized at the Government Engineering College in Bidupur, Vaishali by the Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary. Launched officially as part of the state government’s Saat Nishchay-3 governance program under the name ‘Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasaan’, the unique student support program has set up a time-bound system that would help to solve the problems raised by students in a time bound manner. Taking place on the fourth Tuesday of each month throughout the state of Bihar, the camps would give students the chance to put forward their concerns related to academic functions, examination, hostel facilities, availability of drinking water, sanitation, canteen, and internet on the college campus.

To keep officials accountable for resolving students’ problems, the Chief Minister has imposed stern orders on state officials requiring the solution of all student’s grievances recorded within a maximum period of 30 days. In addition, there is also an administrative monitoring system in place where an official who does not resolve a problem within 11 days gets a warning letter and then subsequently other letters issued from the Chief Minister’s office which may ultimately result in the suspension of the official. In addition to organizing such camps, students can lodge their grievances and follow their resolution status through the Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal and Helpline 1100.