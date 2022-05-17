Bihar Govt to impose Regulations to control Coaching Institutes in the State, Get Details Here

Bihar Govt to Regulate Coaching Institutes: With Coaching Centres for Schools, Colleges and Competitive Exams mushrooming across the state, the Bihar Govt plans to introduce regulations to control these institutes. According to media reports, the Bihar Education Department has prepared the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Rules 2022 through which the state government plans to control and regulate Coaching Institutes and Centres that are located in the state.

Coaching Centres to Register with State Govt

As part of the new law, all coaching centres operating in the state will be required to mandatorily register themselves with the State Government. In addition to this, similar to how schools and colleges, coaching centres will now have to provide facilities to students as per prescribed standards. This would include developing necessary infrastructure to provide teaching facility to the students as well as having a team of tutors and teachers to teach the students. In addition to this, the law being proposed by the state government will also require the coaching institutes to share their fee structure with the state government for the different courses and programmes offered by them.

According to the implementation plan put forth by the Education Department, coaching institutes will have time of 30 days from the day of the law coming into force to complete the registration process. To register, the institute will have to pay Rs 5000/- at the time of registration and Rs 3000/- for renewal at the interval of every 3 years.

Running Coaching Centre Without Registration to be Criminal Offense

The Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Act was drafted in 2010 and it has taken nearly a decade for the state government to implement it. Furthermore, as per the regulations put forth by the law, any one who is operating a coaching institution or centre without registering with the state government or its renewal (after every 3 years) will be treated as a criminal offense. The violation of Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Act will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first offence, Rs 1 lakh for the second offence. In case of multiple violation of offences, the registration of the coaching centre may also be cancelled.

Also Read: Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2022 Released, Download BSEB Matric Answer Key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in