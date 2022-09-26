Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counseling Registrations to close today, Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Bihar NEET PG 2022 Registrations will close today. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 entrance exams and wish to apply for admission to the PG programmes offered in the colleges across the state can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

The Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the registration for Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling is today - September 26, 2022.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration is available on the official website. To complete the registrations students ate required to visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Official notification

Steps to complete the Bibhar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. To register for the NEET PG 2022 Admissions candidates need to first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. Check the steps given below to complete the Bihar NEET PG 2022 Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the BCECEB 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Bihar NEET PG 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the NEET PG 2022 Application Number and Password in the Login link

Step 4: Enter all required details and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Registrations are conducted for the admissions to the PG/ Diploma/ DNB (Degree and Diploma) courses offered in the government/ private medical colleges in Bihar.

Students must note that the Bihar NEET PG 2022 Application Correction window will be opened on September 27, 2022, while the merit list for the admission process will be made available on September 29, 2022.

