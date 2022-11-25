Bihar NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Dates Released, Check PGMAC Schedule Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Bihar NEET PG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round can do it at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can submit their online willingness to participate in the Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round from tomorrow, November 26 to 27, 2022.

Through Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022, admission will be granted to 50% state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. BCECEB conducts Bihar PG counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG Diploma courses.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Stray Vacancy Round

Events Dates Willingness to apply for NEET PG stray vacancy round November 26 to 27, 2022 Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round result November 28, 2022 PGMAC counselling process November 30, 2022 Last date of submission of fee December 1, 2022

How To Apply Online to participate in Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round?

To submit online willingness for Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round, candidates have to login with the PGMAC ID and date of birth at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Now, click on - submit your willingness button. After submission of Bihar NEET PG willingness, candidates must take a print out of online willingness slip on which their mop-up round counselling rank and option ID will be printed. Also, candidates who fail to submit their willingness will not be eligible for participating in the PGMAC 2022 stray vacancy round.

Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Notification PDF

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 For Stray Vacancy Round

Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling will be conducted in offline mode at BCECE Board, IAS Bhawan, Near Patna Airport. For the candidates who wish to take admission in private colleges, they have to come with all required documents and a bank draft of Rs 2 lakh only in favour of Controller of Exam, BCECE.

