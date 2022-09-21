Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Admission Schedule Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar NEET PG 2022 counselling registration in online mode. Candidates who wish to take admission to medical and dental colleges of Bihar in PG courses can apply at the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to fill out the Bihar NEET PG counselling registration form by 26th September. Through Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022, admission will be granted to 50% state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. BCECEB conducts Bihar PG counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG Diploma courses.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Bihar NEET PG Counselling Registration 21st September 2022 Last date to apply 26th September 2022 (10 PM) Last date for fee payment 26th September 2022 (11:59 PM) Bihar NEET PG Application Editing Facility 27th September 2022 (11:59 PM) Bihar NEET PG Ranklist 29th September 2022 (8 PM)

How To Register for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022?

Candidates willing to take admission to medical and dental colleges of Bihar must meet the eligibility criteria and then they can register for NEET PG counselling 2022. To register for the Bihar NEET PG, candidates will have to visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on Online Application Portal of PGMAC-2022. A new page will appear on the screen, now enter NEET PG application number and password.

Now, enter all the asked details like - name, marks secured, preferences of courses and colleges etc. Further, they will have to pay the registration fees of Rs. 2,200 (all categories) and they will be able to submit the form. As per the updates, BCECEB will be conducting two rounds of Bihar PG medical counselling along with a mop-up round in online mode.

How are the seats allotted in Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022?

BCECEB will release the Bihar NEET PG merit list for admission based on the marks secured in medical entrance exam. As per the updates, in Bihar PG medical counselling, candidates will be allotted seats based on the NEET PG result 2022, choices of colleges, reservation criteria and availability of seats. After the allotment of seats in Bihar PG medical counselling 2022, candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with their respective documents for confirmation of seats.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 - Reservation

Categories Reservation Backward Caste (BC) 12% Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) 18% Reserved Category Girls (RCG) 3% Schedule Caste (SC) 16% Schedule Tribe (ST) 1% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 10%

