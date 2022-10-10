Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Withdrawn, Check PGMAC Revised Dates Here

Bihar NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the updates, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has withdrawn the round 1 Bihar NEET PG counselling seat allotment result 2022 that was released on 8th October. Along with that, the BCECEB has also released the revised dates for Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022.

As per the dates released, now, the Bihar NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced on 17th October 2022. The Bihar NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 has been withdrawn due to technical error that were found in choices filled by the candidates.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Dates

Events Dates Bihar NEET PG choice filling for round 1 12th October 2022 Last date of round 1 choice filling 14th October 2022 Bihar NEET PG round 1 provisional seat allotment result 17th October 2022 Downloading of allotment letter 17th to 20th October 2022 Document verification/admission round 1/free exit 18th to 20th October 2022 Bihar NEET PG round 2 choice filling 23rd October 2022 Last date of round 2 choices filling 26th October 2022 Bihar NEET PG round 2 provisional seat allotment result 3rd November 2022 Downloading of round 2 allotment letter 3rd to 6th November 2022 Document verification/admission round 2/free exit 4th to 6th November 2022

Check Bihar NEET PG Counselling Revised Dates Notice PDF HERE

Bihar NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 Official Notice

The officials have released a notice stating - “The seat allotment result for round 1 PGMAC 2022 online counselling which was uploaded on October 8, is hereby withdrawn as some inadvertent and technical errors were found in choice filling due to some error in course name and also seat allotment process.” Therefore, the earlier filled choices for Bihar NEET PG counselling round 1 are declared null and void and each registered candidate has to fill in fresh choices mandatorily.

How are seats allotted in Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022?

BCECEB releases the Bihar NEET PG merit list for admission based on the marks secured in medical entrance exam. In the Bihar PG medical counselling, candidates will be allotted seats based on the NEET PG result 2022 scores, choices of colleges, reservation criteria and availability of seats. After seat allotment in Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates have to report to the allotted college.



