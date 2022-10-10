    Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Withdrawn, Check PGMAC Revised Dates Here

    Bihar NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022: BCECEB has withdrawn the Bihar NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result due to technical error. Now, as per the revised date, the Bihar NEET PG provisional seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on 17th October 2022. Check schedule here

    Updated: Oct 10, 2022 11:48 IST
    Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result
    Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result

    Bihar NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the updates, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has withdrawn the round 1 Bihar NEET PG counselling seat allotment result 2022 that was released on 8th October. Along with that, the BCECEB has also released the revised dates for Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022. 

    As per the dates released, now, the Bihar NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced on 17th October 2022. The Bihar NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 has been withdrawn due to technical error that were found in choices filled by the candidates. 

    Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Dates

    Events 

    Dates

    Bihar NEET PG choice filling for round 1

    12th October 2022

    Last date of round 1 choice filling

    14th October 2022

    Bihar NEET PG round 1 provisional seat allotment result

    17th October 2022

    Downloading of allotment letter

    17th to 20th October 2022

    Document verification/admission round 1/free exit

    18th to 20th October 2022

    Bihar NEET PG round 2 choice filling

    23rd October 2022

    Last date of round 2 choices filling

    26th October 2022

    Bihar NEET PG round 2 provisional seat allotment result

    3rd November 2022

    Downloading of round 2 allotment letter

    3rd to 6th November 2022

    Document verification/admission round 2/free exit

    4th to 6th November 2022

    Check Bihar NEET PG Counselling Revised Dates Notice PDF HERE

    Bihar NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 Official Notice

    The officials have released a notice stating - “The seat allotment result for round 1 PGMAC 2022 online counselling which was uploaded on October 8, is hereby withdrawn as some inadvertent and technical errors were found in choice filling due to some error in course name and also seat allotment process.”  Therefore, the earlier filled choices for Bihar NEET PG counselling round 1 are declared null and void and each registered candidate has to fill in fresh choices mandatorily. 

    How are seats allotted in Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022? 

    BCECEB releases the Bihar NEET PG merit list for admission based on the marks secured in medical entrance exam. In the Bihar PG medical counselling, candidates will be allotted seats based on the NEET PG result 2022 scores, choices of colleges, reservation criteria and availability of seats. After seat allotment in Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates have to report to the allotted college. 


    Also Read: Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022: Spot round registration begin today, Apply at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification