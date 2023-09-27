Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Start, Apply for PGMAC at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the registration for Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) from today in online mode. Candidates can register online for Bihar NEET PG counselling at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to register for PGMAC online is October 1, 2023.

The fresh registrations for Bihar NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling have been started by the board in view of lowering of the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero by the health ministry. Through the Bihar NEET PG counselling admission to MD, MS, PG diploma (PGD), DNB degree and diploma courses will be offered by the government and private medical colleges in Bihar.

Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023 Dates

Those candidates who have resigned from their round 2 allotted retained seat without forfeiture of security deposit and want to participate in round 3 will have to fill fresh choices. They can check below the schedule:

Events Date Bihar NEET PG Registration September 27, 2023 Last date for registration October 1, 2023 up to 10 pm Last date for fee payment October 1, 2023 up to 11.59 pm Online editing of PGMAC application form October 2, 2023 up to 11.59 pm Bihar NEET PG Counselling Merit list, rank card October 4, 2023

How to register for Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023?

Candidates who have already submitted the online application form and obtained a PGMAC ID need not submit a fresh application. However, if such candidates want to participate in the third round of Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023, they will have to re-pay the security deposit amount.

Such candidates will not be able to edit their filled-up data but will have to re-pay the security deposit amount. Go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET PGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of PGMAC-2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET PG application form

Step 6: Upload required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Submit and download the Bihar NEET PG counselling application form

