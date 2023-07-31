Bihar NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 starts, check fees and steps to apply for PGMAC here

  1. Home
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023: BCECEB has started the registration process for PGMAC based on NEET PG merit list today. Candidates can register online for Bihar NEET counselling at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Check dates, fees and steps to apply here

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 13:00 IST

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the registration for Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) based on the NEET PG merit list from today. Eligible candidates can register online for Bihar NEET counselling at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to register for PGMAC online is August 5, 2023.  

Based on the registrations, the Bihar NEET PG merit list will be released on August 9 at 5 PM. The counselling schedule will be announced later by the board. Through the Bihar NEET PG counselling admission to MD, MS, PG diploma (PGD), DNB degree and diploma courses will be offered by the government and private medical colleges in Bihar. 

Bihar NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Bihar NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023

The officials have released the counselling dates for Bihar PGMAC dates. They can go through the table to know the counselling and other related dates below: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to register for Bihar NEET PG

August 5, 2023

Last date of payment of fees 

August 5, 2023 11:59 PM 

Facility to make corrections in Bihar PGMAC application 

August 6, 2023 

Bihar NEET PG rank card

August 9, 2023 at 5 PM

How to register for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023? 

The BCECEB has released the registration form for Bihar NEET PG online. Go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET PGMAC online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of PGMAC-2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET PG application form

Step 6: Upload required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Submit and download the Bihar NEET PG counselling application form

Bihar NEET PGMAC Application Fees 2023 

After reviewing the application form, candidates have to proceed to the payment of fees online. They are required to pay Rs 2,200 as a non-refundable registration fee. In addition, they will have to make the security deposit based on the category and college type. The payment can be made through UPI, Debit/Credit Card and NET Banking: 

Institute type

General/EWS category

SC, ST, EBC, BC category

Government medical colleges

Rs 25,000

Rs 12,500

Private

Rs 2,00,000

Rs 2,00,000

Both

Rs 2,00,000

Rs 2,00,000

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG counselling registration 2023 begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check dates here 
