Bihar NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, Check Details Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the Bihar NEET PG counselling round 2 schedule. According to the revised schedule released, the Bihar NEET PG counselling round 2 choice-filling process will begin on September 7, 2023. Previously, the counselling choice filling for round 2 was scheduled to begin on September 5, 2023. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can enter their choice of course and college for postgraduate admissions until September 9, 2023.

Candidates must note that entering the choices for the NEET PG second round counselling is mandatory in order for candidates to be allotted seats in the allotment round. Candidates are advised to enter the choices in their order of preference for courses and colleges.

Bihar NEET PG counselling round 2 choice filling link will be available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on September 14, 2023.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 revised schedule

Particulars Dates Fresh choice filling for round 2 September 7, 2023 Last date of choice filling September 9, 2023 Bihar NEET PG round 2 allotment result September 14, 2023 Download allotment order September 14 to 17, 2023 Document verification for NEET PG round 2 September 15 to 17, 2023 Resign with forfeiture of security deposit September 18 to 19, 2023

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling

Candidates who have completed the registration process will be able to enter the choices for the round 2 allotment process. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the BCECEB official website

Step 2: Click on Bihar NEET UG Counselling

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the order of preference and click on submit

