Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026 Released; Check Direct Link, Download Steps and Counselling Dates

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), Patna has released the Bihar NEET UG 2026 Rank Card for candidates participating in the state counselling process. Candidates can download their rank cards through the official BCECEB website.

The rank card has been released for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026, and candidates should check their details carefully before saving the document. The choice-filling and locking process for Round 1 and Round 2 is scheduled to end on August 17, 2026.

Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026: Important Dates