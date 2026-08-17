Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026 Released; Check Direct Link, Download Steps and Counselling Dates
Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026 has been released by BCECEB. Check how to download the Bihar NEET UG rank card, important counselling dates, choice filling, seat allotment and document verification details.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), Patna has released the Bihar NEET UG 2026 Rank Card for candidates participating in the state counselling process. Candidates can download their rank cards through the official BCECEB website.
The rank card has been released for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026, and candidates should check their details carefully before saving the document. The choice-filling and locking process for Round 1 and Round 2 is scheduled to end on August 17, 2026.
Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026
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Released
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Choice Filling and Locking
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August 17, 2026
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment
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August 20, 2026
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Allotment Letter Download
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August 20 to 27, 2026
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Document Verification
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August 24 to 27, 2026
Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026: How to Download
- Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
- Go to the UGMAC Counselling section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for Bihar NEET UG Rank Card 2026.
- The rank card will appear on the screen.
- Check the details mentioned on the rank card carefully.
- Download and save the rank card for future reference.
Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026: Direct LINK
Bihar NEET Counselling 2026: What Next?
The release of the rank card is an important step before seat allotment. Candidates participating in the counselling process should complete their choice filling and locking within the prescribed deadline.
As per the counselling schedule, the Bihar NEET UG Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 20, 2026. Candidates can download their Round 1 allotment letters from August 20 to August 27. Document verification and admission-related processes are scheduled from August 24 to August 27, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.