Bihar NEET Round 1 Cut-Off For MBBS, BDS Admission Released, Download Link Here
The BCECEB has released the round 1 MBBS, BDS cut-off for admission into government and private medical colleges across Bihar. Students can download the pdf on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released NEET UG round 1 MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc. & A.H cut-off for admission to government and private medical colleges under Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026. Candidates who participated in UGMAC counseling can now check Bihar MBBS opening and closing ranks on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The board has allotted a total of 3,574 seats in round 1 of its UGMAC counselling process. The closing rank stood at 10,771 for Unreserved (UR) Category.
The cut-off mentions the NEET All India Rank (AIR) opening and closing ranks of candidates along with several other key details such as course, CAT and UR opening, closing rank, seat type and institute name. The board released the first round seat allotment result on August 25, 2026.
How To Download Bihar NEET Round 1 MBBS Cut-Off PDF?
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Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and click on “First Round opening and closing rank of UGMAC-2026” under “Download Section.”
- The MBBS, BDS cut-off PDF will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
Bihar UGMAC Counselling Round 1 Cut-Off PDF Download (NEET UG)
Bihar UGMAC Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (NEET UG)
Bihar UGMAC 2026 Counselling Schedule
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Event
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Dates
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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August 25, 2026
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Downloading of Allotment Order (Round 1)
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August 25 to 31, 2026
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Documents Verification and Admission (Round 1)
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August 27 to 31, 2026
Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2026
Below is the list of documents required for the counselling process:
- NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA
- NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC
- Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)
- NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA
- Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet
- Class 12 Certificate
- 8 Passport Size Photographs
- Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.