Bihar NEET Round 1 Cut-Off For MBBS, BDS Admission Released, Download Link Here

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released NEET UG round 1 MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc. & A.H cut-off for admission to government and private medical colleges under Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026. Candidates who participated in UGMAC counseling can now check Bihar MBBS opening and closing ranks on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board has allotted a total of 3,574 seats in round 1 of its UGMAC counselling process. The closing rank stood at 10,771 for Unreserved (UR) Category.

The cut-off mentions the NEET All India Rank (AIR) opening and closing ranks of candidates along with several other key details such as course, CAT and UR opening, closing rank, seat type and institute name. The board released the first round seat allotment result on August 25, 2026.