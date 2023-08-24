Bihar NEET UG 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Round 1: Bihar NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result has been announced. The seat allotment result is available on the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board. To check the allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their UGMAC ID and password.

The seat allotment result has been announced based on the choices entered by the students during the choice-filling process. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges for the document verification process. The last date for students to complete their document verification is August 26, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling round 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website - bcece.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the Bihar NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result.

Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result

The Bihar NEET UG round 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board

Step 2: Click on the provisional seat allotment order of UGMAC 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the first allotment list released

Step 4: Login using the first allotment result

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

