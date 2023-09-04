Bihar NEET UG 2023 Round 2 choice filling begins today, fill UGMAC options at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the round 2 choice-filling process from today. Candidates who want to participate in the Bihar UGMAC counselling second round can fill in the choices online at: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can fill in Bihar NEET UG choices till September 7, 2023. Based on that UGMAC round 2 provisional seat allotment result 2023 will be announced on September 11 and candidates can download the allotment order from September 11 to 14, 2023.

Bihar UGMAC 2023 Round 2 Dates

Those participating in the second round of Bihar NEET UG counselling can check the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Bihar UGMAC choice-filling round 2 September 4, 2023 Last date to fill in choices September 7, 2023 Bihar NEET UG provisional seat allotment result September 11, 2023 Downloading of UGMAC allotment letter September 11 to 14, 2023 Document verification for MBBS/BDS admission September 12 to 14, 2023 Resign with forfeiture of security deposit September 15 to 16, 2023

How to fill choices for Bihar NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023?

The last date to fill in choices is September 7, 2023. All the registered candidates are required to fill in their choices of colleges and courses, they wish to get admission into. Check the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC 2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, login with the system-generated credentials

Step 4: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG choices and lock it

Step 5: Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling application form

Bihar NEET Medical Colleges

Check the list of government and private colleges offering MBBS and BDS programmes:

Type of institute Name of the institute Government Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur Nalanda Medical College, Patna Government Medical College, Bettiah Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, Nalanda Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sheikhpura, Patna Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur Patna Medical College, Patna Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai Private Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj Lord Buddha Koshi Medical College and Hospital, Saharsa Narayan Medical College & Hospital, Sasaram Katihar Medical College, Katihar

