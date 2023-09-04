  1. Home
Bihar NEET UG 2023 Round 2 choice filling begins today, fill UGMAC options at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates can fill in their choices for the BCECEB UGMAC counselling round 2 from today. Those who want to participate can fill in the choices online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till September 7, 2023. Get direct link here

Updated: Sep 4, 2023 13:35 IST
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the round 2 choice-filling process from today. Candidates who want to participate in the Bihar UGMAC counselling second round can fill in the choices online at:  bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can fill in Bihar NEET UG choices till September 7, 2023. Based on that UGMAC round 2 provisional seat allotment result 2023 will be announced on September 11 and candidates can download the allotment order from September 11 to 14, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Second Round Choice Filling Window - Direct Link (Available Today) 

Bihar UGMAC 2023 Round 2 Dates 

Those participating in the second round of Bihar NEET UG counselling can check the table to know the important dates: 

Events

Dates

Bihar UGMAC choice-filling round 2

September 4, 2023

Last date to fill in choices

September 7, 2023

Bihar NEET UG provisional seat allotment result

September 11, 2023

Downloading of UGMAC allotment letter

September 11 to 14, 2023

Document verification for MBBS/BDS admission

September 12 to 14, 2023

Resign with forfeiture of security deposit

September 15 to 16, 2023

How to fill choices for Bihar NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023? 

The last date to fill in choices is September 7, 2023. All the registered candidates are required to fill in their choices of colleges and courses, they wish to get admission into. Check the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC 2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, login with the system-generated credentials

Step 4: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG choices and lock it

Step 5: Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling application form

Bihar NEET Medical Colleges 

Check the list of government and private colleges offering MBBS and BDS programmes: 

Type of institute

Name of the institute

Government

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

Nalanda Medical College, Patna

Government Medical College, Bettiah

Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, Nalanda

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sheikhpura, Patna

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya

Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur

Patna Medical College, Patna

Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai

Private

Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj

Lord Buddha Koshi Medical College and Hospital, Saharsa

Narayan Medical College & Hospital, Sasaram

Katihar Medical College, Katihar

