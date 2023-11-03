Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Round Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the registrations for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling today, November 3, 2023. Candidates who want to participate in the Bihar UGMAC stray vacancy round 2023 can complete the registration-cum-choice filling process after downloading their rank card through the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the seat allotment order will be made available on November 5, 2023. Medical aspirants can download their allotment orders from November 5 to 7, 2023. The document verification and admission process will be held between November 6 and 7, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.

Documents required for Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy counselling 2023

Selected candidates are required to submit the below-given documents at the time of the Bihar UGMAC stray vacancy round 2023 admissions.

Bihar UGMAC application form

NEET UG admit card

NEET scorecard/ result

Passing certificate/mark sheets of classes 10 and 12

Residential certificate

Photo identity proofs i.e. Aadhaar Card

Photographs of the candidate

Check the official notice below

How to register for the Bihar NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round?

Eligible and interested medical aspirants who have not registered yet for the stray vacancy counselling can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC counselling.

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application portal

Step 3: A new login page will open on the screen, enter the details to register

Step 4: Fill out the details and then login

Step 5: Complete the BCECEB NEET UG application form 2023 with the necessary details

Step 6: After this, upload the documents and submit the fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and download it for future use

