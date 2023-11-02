Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration Ends Tomorrow, Get Steps To Register Here

  1. Home
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: BCECEB will close the registrations for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling tomorrow, November 3, 2023. Candidates who want to participate in the counselling can complete the choice-filling process at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Nov 2, 2023 12:19 IST
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the registrations for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling tomorrow, November 3, 2023. Candidates who want to participate in the UGMAC stray vacancy round 2023 can complete the choice-filling process after downloading their rank card through the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will release the seat allotment order on November 5, 2023. Candidates can check and download their allotment orders from November 5 to 7, 2023. The document verification and admission process will be conducted between November 6 and 7, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their online registration-cum-choice filling for the seat allotment. 

Bihar UGMAC Stray Vacancy Round  2023 Registration  - Direct Link

Documents required for Bihar UGMAC stray vacancy counselling 2023

Shortlisted candidates need to submit the below-given documents at the time of the Bihar UGMAC stray vacancy round 2023 admissions.

Bihar UGMAC application form

Passing certificate/mark sheets of classes 10 and 12

NEET admit card

Residential certificate

NEET result/scorecard

Caste certificate (if any)

Aadhaar Card

Passport-sized photographs of the candidate

How to fill out the Bihar NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round register form? 

Eligible and interested candidates can go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the application portal of UGMAC available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will open on the screen, enter the details to register

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials

Step 5: Fill out the BCECEB NEET UG application form 2023

Step 6: Upload the documents and submit the counselling fee

Step 7: Save the application form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
