Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today, Seat Allotment Result on Nov 5

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has activated the registration window for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling today: November 1, 2023, for admission process for MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programs. They must complete the choice-filling process for online counselling after downloading their rank card by November 3, 2023.

Candidates can register for the Bihar UGMAC stray counselling round at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Earlier, BCECB issued the rank card on its official website to determine the candidate’s eligibility and position in the counselling process. The Bihar Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) merit list is compiled using the information provided during the registration procedure and NEET results.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar UGMAC Stray Vanacy Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming dates for stray vacancy Bihar NEET UG counselling:

Events Dates Last date for UGMAC registration-cum-choice filling for seat allotment and locking November 3, 2023 Release of provisional seat allotment order November 5, 2023 Downloading of Bihar NEET UG allotment order November 5 to 7, 2023 Verification of documents and admission November 6 and 7, 2023

How to Register for Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates belonging to the General category have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1200, while those in the reserved category have to pay Rs 600. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on application portal of UGMAC link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Now, submit and take a printout of it for future references

Bihar NEET 2023 Counselling Registration Requirements

The document verification and admission can be done from November 6 to 7, 2023. Candidates can check the list of documents required for Bihar UGMAC counselling:

Bihar UGMAC application form

NEET admit card

NEET result/scorecard

Passing certificate/mark sheet of Class 10 or equivalent exam

Passing certificate/mark sheet of Class 12 or equivalent exam

Residential certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Passport-sized photographs (same as the one pasted on the admit card of NEET 2023)

Aadhaar Card

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 Registrations Shortly; Check Chapter-wise Weightage for Physics Here