Bihar NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download PDF at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET UGMAC seat allotment result 2026 has been released bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download Bihar NEET UG round 1 result 2026 using UGMAC ID and date of birth. Check details here
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the first round of seat allotment results for medical college admissions. Registered candidates can check their status on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. To see their result, they just need to enter the UGMAC ID and date of birth. If the candidate has been assigned a seat, they must go to the college to finish their admission process. Make sure to bring all necessary and mentioned documents with them for admission into the medical or dental college. Bihar NEET round 1 result 2026 has been released for admission to MBBS, BDS, BVSc programmes at 85% of state quota reserved seats in Bihar medical colleges.
Bihar NEET Round 1 Counselling Dates 2026
Check table to know Bihar UGMAC round 1 counselling schedule below
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Events
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Dates
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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August 25, 2026
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Downloading of Allotment Order (Round 1)
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August 25 to 31, 2026
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Documents Verification and Admission (Round 1)
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August 27 to 31, 2026
How to Check Bihar NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can check Bihar UGMAC seat allotment result for round 1 by following these steps:
- Go to official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on UGMAC section
- Find and click on first round PROVISIONAL result for UGMAC 2026 tab
- Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 round 1 Result PDF will appear
- Download PDF and save it
DOWNLOAD: Bihar NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2026
Below is the list of documents required for the counselling process:
- NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA
- NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC
- Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)
- NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA
- Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet
- Class 12 Certificate
- 8 Passport Size Photographs
- Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.