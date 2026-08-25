Bihar NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download PDF at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the first round of seat allotment results for medical college admissions. Registered candidates can check their status on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. To see their result, they just need to enter the UGMAC ID and date of birth. If the candidate has been assigned a seat, they must go to the college to finish their admission process. Make sure to bring all necessary and mentioned documents with them for admission into the medical or dental college. Bihar NEET round 1 result 2026 has been released for admission to MBBS, BDS, BVSc programmes at 85% of state quota reserved seats in Bihar medical colleges.

Bihar NEET Round 1 Counselling Dates 2026

Check table to know Bihar UGMAC round 1 counselling schedule below