Bihar NEET UG choice filling date 2023 extended, check UGMAC counselling revised schedule here

Bihar UGMAC Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date for registration-cum-choice filling for round 1. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now fill their Bihar NEET UG choices till August 18, 2023. They have to visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to enter their UGMAC choices.
According to the Bihar NEET UG counselling schedule, the seat allotment result for undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) will be announced on August 22, 2023. The Bihar NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam.
Bihar NEET UG Registration-cum choice filling window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Bihar UGMAC Counselling Dates 2023
The officials have recently revised the counselling dates for Bihar NEET UG. Candidates can check the BCECEB counselling dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date of online registration-cum-choice
filling for seat allotment & locking
|
August 18, 2023
|
Bihar UGMAC provisional seat allotment result for round 1
|
August 22, 2023
|
Downloading of Bihar NEET UG allotment order
|
August 22 to 26, 2023
|
Document verification and admission
|
August 23 to 26, 2023
How to fill choices for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023?
The registered candidates are required to fill in their choices of colleges and courses, they wish to get admission into. Go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC 2023 link
Step 3: On the next window, login with the system-generated credentials
Step 4: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG choices and lock it
Step 5: Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling application form
Documents required for Bihar NEET 2023 Counselling
Check below the list of documents that the candidate must carry at the time of counselling:
- NEET scorecard 2023
- Original NEET admit card 2023
- Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of class 10 or equivalent exam
- Class 12 or equivalent exam passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card
- Residential certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Six copies of passport size photograph which was used in the NEET application form
- Printout of Bihar NEET application form
- Aadhar card
