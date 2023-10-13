Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy Registration Ends Today, Merit List on October 15

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will be closing the registration window for the Bihar Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) today: October 13, 2023. Those who are yet to complete Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023 registration for stray vacancy round can fill out the form online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by 10 PM.

Along with registration, they must also pay the specified fees for the successful submission of form. Based on the registration, BCECEB will be releasing the Bihar UGMAC merit list for stray vacancy round. Bihar NEET UG counselling is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes in the colleges of Bihar.

When will Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List be Released?

As per the schedule released, the Bihar UGMAC stray vacancy round merit list will be released on October 15, 2023. Before that, candidates will be given the option to make changes in the counselling application form. Based on that, the Bihar NEET UG merit list will be released online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The rank list of Bihar NEET includes the UGMAC ID of eligible candidates, category, date and time of seat allotment, and scores obtained in the NEET exam.

How to Register for Bihar NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023?

Candidates can register for stray vacancy round online at Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC 2023 link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter asked details to register

Step 5: Now, login with the system-generated credentials

Step 6: Fill in the BCECEB UGMAC application form, upload the documents and pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Bihar UGMAC Stary Vacancy Choice Filling Process

As per the dates announced, from October 16 to 18, 2023, candidates will be given the chance to fill in their choices. They will have to specify their preferences for medical colleges and the courses they want to pursue. Based on the choices filled, the officials will announce the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round seat allotment result 2023.

