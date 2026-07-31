Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: BCECEB Schedule Expected Soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is fully prepared to initiate the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 procedure very shortly for admissions into MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses through 85 percent state quota. Medical candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2026 examination and are eligible for the counselling process will themselves enroll online on the official Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 portal. Even though there has been no announcement regarding the official schedule as of now, it is anticipated that registration and choice filling will start shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins the AIQ counselling procedure.

Candidates will be required to fill their NEET login credentials, preference of medical and dental colleges in Bihar and pay the counselling fee during the registration period. The full notification containing the complete schedule for registration, merit list, choice locking, seat allotment and document verification will be uploaded on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are highly advised to keep their domicile, category and educational certificates ready in order to make their admission process hassle free.