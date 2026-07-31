Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: BCECEB Schedule Expected Soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will soon begin Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Eligible NEET-qualified candidates must register on the UGMAC portal, select college preferences, pay the non-refundable fee, and upload documents following MCC’s AIQ counselling launch.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is fully prepared to initiate the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 procedure very shortly for admissions into MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses through 85 percent state quota. Medical candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2026 examination and are eligible for the counselling process will themselves enroll online on the official Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 portal. Even though there has been no announcement regarding the official schedule as of now, it is anticipated that registration and choice filling will start shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins the AIQ counselling procedure.
Candidates will be required to fill their NEET login credentials, preference of medical and dental colleges in Bihar and pay the counselling fee during the registration period. The full notification containing the complete schedule for registration, merit list, choice locking, seat allotment and document verification will be uploaded on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are highly advised to keep their domicile, category and educational certificates ready in order to make their admission process hassle free.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights & Fee Structure
The below-mentioned table consists of the key highlights related to the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026:
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
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Counselling Route
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Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026
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Courses Offered
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MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc. & A.H.
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Seat Distribution
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85% State Quota Seats (15% AIQ managed separately by MCC)
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Registration Fee
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₹1,200 (General / BC / EBC / EWS) | ₹600 (SC / ST / DQ)
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Official Website
How To Apply for The Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026?
To apply for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and then click on the UGMAC portal to begin online registration.
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Make your own online registration by putting your valid NEET UG roll number, email id, and mobile number.
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Create your own candidate profile by furnishing personal details, educational details, and category details in the online application form.
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Upload a scanned copy of your passport size photograph, signature of candidate, and certificates in particular digital file sizes and formats.
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Make the online payment of counselling fee through the net banking, debit card, and credit card facility.
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Generate your final application form and print the UGMAC confirmation page.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.