Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Reporting 2026 Starts Today: Check Documents Required, Admission Process and Important Dates

The Bihar NEET UG Round 1 reporting and admission process has begun for candidates who have been allotted seats through the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026. Candidates who have secured seats in Round 1 must complete document verification and admission formalities by August 31, 2026.

The counselling is being conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses, including MBBS, BDS and BVSc & AH, based on NEET UG 2026 scores.

How to Complete Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Admission?