Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Reporting 2026 Starts Today: Check Documents Required, Admission Process and Important Dates
Bihar NEET UG Round 1 reporting 2026 begins for UGMAC candidates. Check documents required, admission process, seat allotment and important reporting instructions.
The Bihar NEET UG Round 1 reporting and admission process has begun for candidates who have been allotted seats through the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026. Candidates who have secured seats in Round 1 must complete document verification and admission formalities by August 31, 2026.
The counselling is being conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses, including MBBS, BDS and BVSc & AH, based on NEET UG 2026 scores.
How to Complete Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Admission?
- Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Open the UGMAC 2026 counselling section
- Log in using the required credentials
- Download the Round 1 seat allotment letter
- Check the allotted college and course
- Read the reporting and admission instructions carefully
- Prepare the original documents and photocopies
- Report to the designated verification/admission centre or allotted institution as instructed
- Complete document verification
- Pay the applicable admission fee
- Complete the remaining admission formalities
- Collect and safely preserve the admission receipt/document verification slip
Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Reporting: Documents Required
- NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
- NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- Bihar UGMAC 2026 Rank Card
- Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate
- Bihar domicile/residential certificate, wherever applicable
- Caste certificate, if applicable
- EWS certificate, if applicable
- PwD/DQ certificate, if applicable
- Valid government-issued photo ID
- Character certificate
- Transfer/School Leaving Certificate
- Medical fitness certificate
- Recent passport-size photographs
- Other documents specified in the official counselling instructions
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: What After Round 1?
After completion of Round 1 admissions, candidates who remain eligible for subsequent rounds can participate according to the counselling rules and schedule announced by BCECEB.
The published schedule provides for a Round 2 counselling process, including fresh choice filling and subsequent seat allotment. Candidates who wish to participate in later rounds should carefully check the rules regarding resignation, free exit, seat retention and participation in subsequent counselling.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.