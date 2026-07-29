Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: Admission Facility Reopens on August 5 for CBSE Second Board Exam Qualifiers
Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2026 will reopen on August 5, 2026. Check the article to know eligibility, important dates, fees, documents required and selection process.
Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2026 will reopen for students who passed the CBSE Class 10th second board exams 2026. The Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the OFSS application window will be active from August 5 to August 11, 2026. Students who want admission in intermediate courses in Bihar should keep their documents ready and apply on time through the official OFSS portal at ofssbihar.in. Read the article to know more details.
Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2026: Important Dates
The BSEB Chairman made an announcement that Bihar Board Class 11 admission process will reopen on August 5, 2026 giving another chance to all eligible students. Check the table given below to know important dates.
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Particular
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Dates
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Online application starts
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August 5, 2026
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Last date to apply
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August 11, 2026
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Official website
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ofssbihar.in
Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2026 Eligibility
- Students who have passed Class 1o from the Bihar Board can apply
- Students from CBSE can also submit their application form
- Students from CISCE are eligible to apply
- Those who have passed Class 10 from any recognized board can apply
- Students who have cleared the CBSE Class 10th Secondary Board exam 2026 are also eligible
- Applicants must meet the admission rules set by the Bihar School Examination Board
OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 Fee, Documents and Selection Process
Before applying students should keep their Class 10th marksheet, date of birth certificate and a passport size photograph ready. The application fee for OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026 is Rs 350. Students can choose admission in arts, science, commerce, agriculture and vocational streams. These seats are available in BSEB affiliated schools across 38 districts of Bihar. The selection list will be prepared online and it will depend on students' merit and the school filled in the application form. Shortlisted students will get an update through SMS or Email. They can also check the admission list on the official website after it is released.
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