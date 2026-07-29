Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: Admission Facility Reopens on August 5 for CBSE Second Board Exam Qualifiers

Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2026 will reopen for students who passed the CBSE Class 10th second board exams 2026. The Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the OFSS application window will be active from August 5 to August 11, 2026. Students who want admission in intermediate courses in Bihar should keep their documents ready and apply on time through the official OFSS portal at ofssbihar.in. Read the article to know more details.

Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2026: Important Dates

The BSEB Chairman made an announcement that Bihar Board Class 11 admission process will reopen on August 5, 2026 giving another chance to all eligible students. Check the table given below to know important dates.