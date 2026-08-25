Bihar School Holiday in August 2026, Check Complete List of School Holidays
Check the complete artcile to know Bihar School Holidays in the month for August 2026. In total there are 7 holidays on which schools will remain closed.
Parents and students in Bihar should note that August has two official holidays in 2026. The Bihar Education Department has released the holiday calendar for the 2026-27 academic session. As per the Bihar School Holiday August 2026 calendar, schools will remain closed on these two dates. The calendar applies to all government schools across the state. These fixed dates will help families plan ahead without confusion. Students will get a total of 75 holidays throughout the year including Sundays. August is a light month with only two festival holidays. No classes will be held on these days and schools will remain closed. Private schools are also expected to follow the same holiday schedule. Scroll down to check the school holiday dates for August 2026.
Bihar School Holiday August 2026 Complete List
The first school holiday in the month of August, 2026 falls on August 15, 2026 which is Independence Day. All schools will celebrate Independence day with flag hoisting ceremony and other cultural programs. The second holiday will be on August 28, 2026 because of Rakhabandhan. The coming Thursday on August 27, 2026 all schools in Bihar will celebrate Rakhabandhan, which is a special festival to encourage the bond between a brother and sister. Sisters will tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brother and in return will receive gifts from them. Students can check the table below to know the days when their schools will be closed.
Holiday Dates and Reasons in August 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Reason for Holiday
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15 August 2026
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
28 August 2026
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
2 August 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly off
|
9 August 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly off
|
16 August 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly off
|
23 August 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly off
|
30 August 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly off
Students will get a total of five Sundays in August which are week offs. Along with 2 other holidays one on 15th August and other on 28th August, 2026. So the month offers seven non-school days in total for school children to chill and relax at their homes. Parents can use the Raksha Bandhan weekend for a short family trip or a simple get together. The Bihar School holiday 2026 guide covers everything official so children don't miss a single holiday.
Also Read:
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Today, August 25, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
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