Bihar School Holiday in September 2026, Check Complete List of School Holidays

September brings a bright mix of festivals and holidays for families in Bihar. The Bihar education department has declared several school holidays in September 2026. Students can enjoy the short breaks around important festivals throughout the month. Parents may want to know the complete holiday schedule before making any plans. This article provides the complete list of Bihar school holidays in September 2026, along with the exact date and day of each holiday. Schools across the state will remain closed on these special days.

Festivals That Bring School Holidays in Bihar

September 2026 is a joyful month for students in Bihar. The month starts with Shri Krishna Janmashtami on September 4 . This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Students get a Friday off on this special occasion. The next break comes on September 14 for Haralika Teej. This is a sacred festival observed by married women. Then Vishwakarma Puja follows on September 17. This day honours Lord Vishwakarma the divine architect. Workers and artisans their tools on this day. The last festival break of the month is Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. This day marks the end of the Ganesh festival period. Each of these Bihar school holidays gives students a refreshing break from classes.

How Families Can Plan Around These Off Days

Knowing the Bihar school holiday list early helps every family in Bihar. Parents can plan family visits and small trips around these dates. Students can prepare their study schedule around the school holidays. Teachers can also arrange their lessons for a shorter September month. Remember that schools do not open on weekly Sundays too. The Sunday in September 2026 falls on 6, 13, 20 and 27 September. These weekend offs add more rest days for students. Always check the official notice from your school before making final plans. Private schools may follow a slightly different holiday pattern in Bihar. The Bihar School holidays in September 2026 gives everyone time to enjoy the festival.