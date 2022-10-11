Bihar UGEAC 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 Declared, Check at bcece.admissions.nic.in

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2022 seat allotment round 2 result. Candidates will be able to check their Bihar UGEAC seat allotment result 2022 at the official website - bcece.admissions.nic.in. They need to use their roll number and password to download the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment round 2 result 2022.

The last date to download the Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter was 13th October. Candidates whose names will be on the Bihar UGEAC 2022 round 2 seat allotment list have to complete the document verification and admission process from by 13th October 2022. Bihar UGEAC seat allotment has been done based on JEE Main scores, preferences of the candidates and availability of seats.

How To check Bihar UGEAC Seat Allotment Round 2 Result 2022?

To check and download the UGEAC 2022 seat allotment result candidates need to visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All the selected candidates will have to download their Bihar UGEAC seat allotment letter and confirm their admissions by completing the required process.

To do so they need to go to the official website. On the homepage click on - Bihar UGEAC round 2 seat allotment result link. A new login window will appear on the screen. Enter the roll number and password.

The Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

What after Bihar UGEAC 2022 Seat Allotment?

After the declaration of the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment result 2022, candidates will have to download the allotment letters in online mode. All the selected candidates will have to confirm their admission by paying the specified fees. The admission fee of Rs. 20,000 has to be paid by cash or demand draft drawn in the favour of the Principal of the concerned institute. If the payment is not done within the allotted time, then the admission of the candidates will be cancelled.

