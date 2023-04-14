Bihar Universities to Introduce 4 Year Degree Courses From This Academic Year, Check Details Here

Bihar Universities: All state universities in Bihar will introduce four-year bachelor degree programmes under the choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the upcoming academic session, said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting that was chaired by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the chancellor of state varsities.
Most colleges in the state are running three-year degree courses at present. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the education department and almost all Vice-Chancellors of state universities. The meeting was continued till late in the evening on Thursday and the decision has been taken following the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the reports said.
महामहिम राज्यपाल-सह-कुलाधिपति श्री राजेन्द्र विश्वनाथ आर्लेकर ने बिहार के विश्वविद्यालयों में CBCS एवं Semester System के आधार पर सत्र 2023-2027 से चार वर्षीय स्नातक की पढ़ाई शुरू करने के संबंध में सभी कुलपतियों एवं शिक्षा विभाग के वरीय पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। pic.twitter.com/DFETkCvp1M— Raj Bhavan, Bihar (@GovernorBihar) April 13, 2023
Four-Year Degree Courses in Bihar State Varsities
The Raj Bhavan said in an official statement that four-year bachelor's degree courses under CBCS and semester system will be introduced from the upcoming annual academic session (2023-27). The universities will start their own admission process in the first year of the introduction of the CBSC and semester system. Whereas from the next academic session, universities will follow the centralised admission process, the expert committee will also initiate to decide the curriculum for the first year of the new system the statement further added.
The CBCS system will allow students to opt for skill-oriented papers, inter-disciplinary, and intra-disciplinary courses, even from other disciplines on the basis of their interests, aptitude and learning needs. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared the programme structure for a four-year graduation course and some universities including Delhi University (DU), have introduced it.
Impact of Revised Courses
The integration of the revised courses would impact the training in skill development right from the beginning of the first year. The undergraduate programmes under the choice-based credit system would be divided into eight semesters and students will also get a certificate after the completion of the one of two semesters, the senior official of the education department said.
