Bihar Universities to Introduce 4 Year Degree Courses From This Academic Year, Check Details Here

Bihar Universities: All state universities in Bihar will introduce four-year bachelor degree programmes under the choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the upcoming academic session, said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting that was chaired by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the chancellor of state varsities.

Most colleges in the state are running three-year degree courses at present. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the education department and almost all Vice-Chancellors of state universities. The meeting was continued till late in the evening on Thursday and the decision has been taken following the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the reports said.

Check the Tweet below:

महामहिम राज्यपाल-सह-कुलाधिपति श्री राजेन्द्र विश्वनाथ आर्लेकर ने बिहार के विश्वविद्यालयों में CBCS एवं Semester System के आधार पर सत्र 2023-2027 से चार वर्षीय स्नातक की पढ़ाई शुरू करने के संबंध में सभी कुलपतियों एवं शिक्षा विभाग के वरीय पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। pic.twitter.com/DFETkCvp1M — Raj Bhavan, Bihar (@GovernorBihar) April 13, 2023