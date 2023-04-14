  1. Home
Bihar Universities to Introduce 4 Year Degree Courses From This Academic Year, Check Details Here

Bihar state universities will introduce 4-year bachelor's degree programmes under the CBCS system from the upcoming academic session. Check details here

Updated: Apr 14, 2023 11:15 IST
Bihar Universities: All state universities in Bihar will introduce four-year bachelor degree programmes under the choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the upcoming academic session, said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting that was chaired by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the chancellor of state varsities. 

Most colleges in the state are running three-year degree courses at present. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the education department and almost all Vice-Chancellors of state universities. The meeting was continued till late in the evening on Thursday and the decision has been taken following the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the reports said.

