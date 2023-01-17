Birmingham University Dubai: Registrations Open for MSc Programme, Know How to Apply Here

Birmingham University Dubai: The University of Birmingham, Dubai is now inviting applications from Indian students for its January and September 2023 sessions in the M.Sc. Water Resource Management programme. As per the recent updates, those interested candidates who are appearing for the M.Sc. programme at the University of Birmingham, Dubai can register themselves by applying through the official website- birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/

According to the information available on the website, the overall tuition fee for the M.Sc. Water Resource Management programme is AED 1,25,869 (approximately USD 34,270).

M.Sc. Water Resource Management Applications - Direct Link

Who is Eligible for M.Sc. Water Resource Management Programme?

Candidates who are applying for the M.Sc. Water Resource Management programme needs to meet the below-given eligibility criteria to secure admission into the University of Birmingham, Dubai.

Candidate should have an Undergraduate (Hons.) degree 2:1 or equivalent in any cogent subject.

Students who have a UG (Hons.) degree with 2:2 or equivalent, along with work experience from any recognized institutions in India.

Candidates who have secured a score of IELTS 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in any band are considered eligible.

How to Apply for M.Sc. Programme?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the M.Sc. Water Resources Management programme.

Step 1: Visit the University of Birmingham Dubai’s official website- birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/

Step 2: Click on Apply now for January and September 2023

Step 3: Now, click on the Postgraduate courses tab visible on the screen

Step 4: Click on the M.Sc. Water Resources Management (Dubai) programme

Step 5: Now, click on Apply Now button

Step 6: The new tab will appear, showing application links for both full-time and part-time programmes

Step 7: Login with the details

Step 8: Enter all the required information in the application form

Step 9: Upload all necessary documents as required

Step 10: Click on the final submission link

Scholarships Provided by Birmingham University Dubai

As per the recent updates, the University of Birmingham, Dubai will offer scholarships up to 40% to Indian students based on their academic performance.

Study at Birmingham University Dubai

As per the recent updates, the M.Sc. Water Resource Management Programme at Birmingham University, Dubai will deliver through a number of lectures, seminars, group work, class discussions, presentations, case studies, and analysis. The assessments will be taken in the form of group assessments, individual essays, end-term examinations, and a dissertation.

However, a personal tutor will be assigned to the students so that they can get proper academic support and can make the best use of their time studying in Birmingham Dubai. Moreover, students will also get benefit from small-size classes, and personalized sessions with their tutors.

