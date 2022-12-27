BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Begins, Get Direct Link Here

BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan has started admissions for the Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics programme 2023. Interested candidates can apply for a full-time MBA programme on the official website i.e.bits-pilani.ac.in. They can fill out the application form till February 20, 2023.

Candidates must go through all instructions before filling out the application form. They must upload the necessary documents and pay the required admission fee. The Business Analytic Aptitude test (BAAT) is scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 2022. However, the authorities will release the BAAT 2023 Admit Card on March 20, 2023.

BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Schedule

Event Date Last date for online submission of the application form February 20, 2023, Last date to edit submitted applications March 1 to 5, 2023 Release of admit card for Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT) March 20, 2023, Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT) date April 2, 2022, Second Round (GD/PI WAT/ Extempore, etc) in online mode April 14 to 16, 2023

Eligibility Criteria for BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or equivalent with at least 60% aggregate marks.

Candidates must have studied at least one subject in Mathematics or Statistics at class 12th or higher level.

Students who are in the final year of their Qualifying Degree can also apply only if they submit the original copies of the result by October 1, 2023, and meet the BITS Pilani MBA eligibility criteria.

Candidates having prior programming language skills will be given preference.

How To Apply For BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023?

BITS Pilani has released the application form for MBA in Business Analytics Programme 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the BAAT 2023 must register themselves before the deadline. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA in Business Analytics

Step 3: Now, click on apply for MBA Business Analytics link

Step 4: Fill in personal and qualification details

Step 5: Upload scanned photo and signature

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

