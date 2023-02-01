    BITSAT 2023 Registration Begins at bitsadmission.com, Check Exam Dates Here

    BITSAT 2023 Application form is out on bitsadmission.com. Interested candidates can apply till April 9, 2023. They can check BITSAT 2023 Session 1 and 2 exam dates here

    Updated: Feb 1, 2023 16:35 IST
    BITSAT 2023 Registration Starts: The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) has announced the BITS 2023 Exam Date. The institute has also started the registration process for integrated first-degree programmes at BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. Candidates who are willing to appear in the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) can register on the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com.The authorities will conduct BITSAT 2023 in two sessions- May 22 to 26, 2023, and June 18 to 22, 2023.

    As per the schedule, the last date to register for both sessions is April 9, 2023, by 5.00 pm. According to the guidelines, a candidate may appear a maximum of two times in BITSAT 2023 candidates can opt for either one or both sessions of BITSAT 2023. If the candidate chooses to appear in both sessions, the one with higher marks will be considered for further admission process. 

    BITSAT 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    BITSAT 2023 Session 1 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    BITSAT 2023 registrations start

    January 30, 2023,

    BITSAT 2023 registrations end

    5 PM on April 9, 2023,

    BITSAT 2023 application edit window

    April 16 to 10, 2023

    Allotment of Test Centre

    April 26, 2023

    Reserve test and date slots

    April 27 to May 8, 2023

    Download of Admit Card 

    May 10, 2023, till exam date

    BITSAT 2023 Session 1 Test

    May 22 to 26, 2023

    BITSAT 2023 Session 2 Schedule

    Even

    Date

    BITSAT 2023 session 2 applications

    May 23 to June 12, 2023,

    BITSAT 2023 application revision/edit window

    June 9 to 12, 2023

    Allotment of Test Centre

    June 13, 2023

    Reserve test and date slots

    June 14 to 15, 2023

    Download of Admit Card

    June 16, 2023, till exam date

    BITSAT 2023 Session 2 Test

    June 18 to June 22, 2023,

    Application for admission with Class 12 marks

    June 2 to 23, 2023

    BITSAT 2023 admit list and waitlist

    July 1, 2023,

    How to Apply for BITSAT 2023?

    The Birla Institute has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2023. Candidates can apply for the test at bitsadmission.com. They can through these steps to apply-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com
    • Step 2:Click on BITSAT 2023 Application form
    • Step 3:  Read all instructions and details carefully
    • Step 4: Register with the required details
    • Step 5: Log in with BITS application no, email ID, and password
    • Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay a fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

