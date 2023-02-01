BITSAT 2023 Registration Begins at bitsadmission.com, Check Exam Dates Here

BITSAT 2023 Registration Starts: The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) has announced the BITS 2023 Exam Date. The institute has also started the registration process for integrated first-degree programmes at BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. Candidates who are willing to appear in the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) can register on the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com.The authorities will conduct BITSAT 2023 in two sessions- May 22 to 26, 2023, and June 18 to 22, 2023.

As per the schedule, the last date to register for both sessions is April 9, 2023, by 5.00 pm. According to the guidelines, a candidate may appear a maximum of two times in BITSAT 2023 candidates can opt for either one or both sessions of BITSAT 2023. If the candidate chooses to appear in both sessions, the one with higher marks will be considered for further admission process.

BITSAT 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

BITSAT 2023 Session 1 Schedule

Event Date BITSAT 2023 registrations start January 30, 2023, BITSAT 2023 registrations end 5 PM on April 9, 2023, BITSAT 2023 application edit window April 16 to 10, 2023 Allotment of Test Centre April 26, 2023 Reserve test and date slots April 27 to May 8, 2023 Download of Admit Card May 10, 2023, till exam date BITSAT 2023 Session 1 Test May 22 to 26, 2023

BITSAT 2023 Session 2 Schedule

Even Date BITSAT 2023 session 2 applications May 23 to June 12, 2023, BITSAT 2023 application revision/edit window June 9 to 12, 2023 Allotment of Test Centre June 13, 2023 Reserve test and date slots June 14 to 15, 2023 Download of Admit Card June 16, 2023, till exam date BITSAT 2023 Session 2 Test June 18 to June 22, 2023, Application for admission with Class 12 marks June 2 to 23, 2023 BITSAT 2023 admit list and waitlist July 1, 2023,

How to Apply for BITSAT 2023?

The Birla Institute has begun the registration process for BITSAT 2023. Candidates can apply for the test at bitsadmission.com. They can through these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on BITSAT 2023 Application form

Step 3: Read all instructions and details carefully

Step 4: Register with the required details

Step 5: Log in with BITS application no, email ID, and password

Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay a fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

