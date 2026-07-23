BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Result Released at bitspilaniedu.com, Accept Allotted Seat by July 25

BITSAT 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has formally announced the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Seat Allotment Result through its official admissions website (admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in and bitspilaniedu.com). The candidates who have been involved in the First Degree (B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm.) counselling procedure can know about their allotment result using their application number and password. In case of new seat allotment or up-gradation of the preferences in Iteration 4, the candidates should accept the allotment and pay the admission/advance fee online by July 25, 2026 (5:00 PM IST) to confirm their seat.

Those candidates who have successfully completed their fee related formalities need to report physically to their respective allotted campus (Pilani, Goa or Hyderabad) from July 28 to July 30, 2026 for the verification of documents, biometric and finally getting admitted to the institute. The orientation procedure for fresh students will be done on July 31, 2026 and thereafter the student registration along with the announcement of Iteration 5 Allotment Result on August 1, 2026.