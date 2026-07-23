BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Result Released at bitspilaniedu.com, Accept Allotted Seat by July 25
BITSAT 2026: BITS Pilani has declared the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Seat Allotment Result on admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. Selected candidates must pay the admission fee online by July 25, 2026 (5:00 PM). Admitted students must physically report to their designated campus between July 28 and July 30, followed by orientation and Iteration 5 results on August 1.
BITSAT 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has formally announced the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Seat Allotment Result through its official admissions website (admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in and bitspilaniedu.com). The candidates who have been involved in the First Degree (B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm.) counselling procedure can know about their allotment result using their application number and password. In case of new seat allotment or up-gradation of the preferences in Iteration 4, the candidates should accept the allotment and pay the admission/advance fee online by July 25, 2026 (5:00 PM IST) to confirm their seat.
Those candidates who have successfully completed their fee related formalities need to report physically to their respective allotted campus (Pilani, Goa or Hyderabad) from July 28 to July 30, 2026 for the verification of documents, biometric and finally getting admitted to the institute. The orientation procedure for fresh students will be done on July 31, 2026 and thereafter the student registration along with the announcement of Iteration 5 Allotment Result on August 1, 2026.
How to Check BITSAT Iteration 4 Allotment Result?
To Check the BITSAT Iteration 4 Allotment Result follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website (admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in) or the redirected application page (bitspilaniedu.com).
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Click on the link labeled “First Degree Iteration-4 Result.”
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Enter your Application Number and Password.
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See which program branch, campus (Pilani, Goa, or Hyderabad), or if you are on the waiting list, is allotted to you.
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Download the offer letter of provisional allotment and pay the fees online by 25 July 2026, 5:00 PM.
BITSAT 2026: Key Admission Dates & Timelines
Candidates who have either got a new seat or an upgraded seat in Iteration 4 need to follow the procedure for the post-allotment process strictly as per the designated time limit:
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Event
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Schedule
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Iteration 4 Result Announcement
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July 23, 2026
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Last Date to Accept Seat & Pay Admission / Advance Fee
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July 25, 2026 (by 5:00 PM IST)
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Campus
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July 28 – July 30, 2026
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Fresh Student Orientation
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July 30 / July 31, 2026
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Iteration 5 Allotment Result
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August 1, 2026
Freeze v/s Float Choice
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Choice of Freeze: Your allocated seats would be finalized as per the freeze process. This is your choice if you are happy with the allocation and do not want to participate further.
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Choice of Float: You will retain your allocated seats while remaining eligible for a better allocation in Iteration 5.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.