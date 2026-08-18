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BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result Today; Check Seat Allotment Link, and Next Steps

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:16 IST

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result is scheduled for August 18. Check the seat allotment link, how to download the result, fee payment deadline and next steps here.

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result Today; Check Seat Allotment Link, and Next Steps
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result Today; Check Seat Allotment Link, and Next Steps
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The BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result will be released today, August 18, 2026 by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani. Candidates who participated in the 2026 admission process and submitted their programme preferences will be able to check their seat allotment and admission status once the result link is activated. 

The Iteration 7 is conducted only if the seats are vacant after the previous round. Candidates who are waiting for admission or an upgrade can check the result through the BITS official website by logging in using their respective login credentials. The allotment will be based on factors including candidate’s BITSAT 2026 score, merit position, programme preference and availability of seats. 

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam

BITSAT 2026

Conducting institute

BITS Pilani

Result

Iteration 7

Result date

August 18, 2026

Courses

B.E., M.Sc., B.Pharm

Basis of allotment

BITSAT score, merit, preferences and seat availability

Mode

Online

Fee payment deadline for Iteration 7

August 21, 2026

Official website

bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result Link

Candidates will be able to access the BITSAT Iteration 7 result 2026 through the BITS admission website once the result is announced. BITS Pilani has been using a dedicated portal for checking iteration results during the 2026 admission process. 

How to Check BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result?

  1. Visit the official website: bitsadmission.com
  2. Open the link for BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Submit the details
  5. The BITSAT Iteration 7 allotment status will appear on the screen
  6. Check the allotted campus and programme
  7. Download the admission offer or allotment details for future reference

BITSAT 2026 Courses Covered Under Iteration

The BITSAT admission process covers First Degree programmes, including:

  • Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)
  • Master of Science (M.Sc.)
  • Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm.)
Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 12:16 IST

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