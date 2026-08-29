BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result Announced at bitspilaniedu.com, Check Steps to View Allotment

BITS Pilani has issued the BITSAT Iteration 9 results 2026 for admission to its vacant campus seats. Candidates can now check the direct link to view the admission offers as per the allotment done by the board. Those who have received a seat can confirm it by completing the fee payment till August 29, 2026 and after that only report to the college by August 30, 2026. The seats are offered to candidates on the basis of choice filling, merit rank and number of vacant seats in the institute. Candidates who want admission in BITS Pilani must ensure that they meet the 75 percent eligibility criteria. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to Check BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their results for their first degree programmes.