BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result Announced at bitspilaniedu.com, Check Steps to View Allotment
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result: BITS Pilani has made public the BITSAT Iteration 9 results 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website to check the results.
BITS Pilani has issued the BITSAT Iteration 9 results 2026 for admission to its vacant campus seats. Candidates can now check the direct link to view the admission offers as per the allotment done by the board. Those who have received a seat can confirm it by completing the fee payment till August 29, 2026 and after that only report to the college by August 30, 2026. The seats are offered to candidates on the basis of choice filling, merit rank and number of vacant seats in the institute. Candidates who want admission in BITS Pilani must ensure that they meet the 75 percent eligibility criteria. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Check BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their results for their first degree programmes.
- Visit the official BITSAT website at bitspilaniedu.com
- On the official portal click on BITSAT Iteration 9 results
- Enter your application number and password accurately and click on submit button given below
- A new window will open showing BITSAT Iteration 9 results
- Download and save the PDF for future reference
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result: Important Documents Needed for Campus Verification
Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready before reporting to the campus for document verification.
- Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
- BITSAT Scorecard 2026
- Passport size coloured photograph
- Valid Govt ID proof
- Counselling Letter
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result: Steps for Online Reporting
- First login in the admission portal
- Check and verify your seat allotment details
- Upload the important documents needed
- Click on Submit button
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result: What Next?
Candidates allotted a programme in BITSAT Iteration round must complete the admission process within the given deadline. They need to pay the remaining fees by August 29, 2026 and report to their allotted BITS Pilani campus on August 30, 2026. Failure to pay the pending fee on time may result in seat cancellation with the vacant seat offered to another eligible student.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.