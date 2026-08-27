BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result Today; Check Allotment Link, Admission Status at bitspilaniedu.com
The Bits Pilani Institute BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result is expected today. Check allotment link, admission status how to check round 9 iteration result at bitspilaniedu.com.
BITS Pilani will announce the BITSAT Iteration 9 results today at the official website for admission to vacant seats. Candidates can access the direct link to check the admissions offers at bitspilaniedu.com. Those candidates who have allotted a seat will have to complete their fee payment by August 29, 2026 and report to the campus by August 30, 2026. The institute conducts the BITSAT counselling based on the candidate merit, choice-filling order, and the seat availability. Candidates who seek admission through BITSAT 2026 must make sure to fulfil the 75 percent criteria.
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 2026 Important Dates
As per the updated schedule, candidates can check the important dates related to Iteration 9 below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
BITSAT Iteration 9 Result
|
August 27, 2026
|
fee payment deadline, if required
|
August 29, 2026
|
Reporting to respective campuses, if required
|
August 30, 2026
How to Check BITSAT Iteration 9 Result Online?
To check seat allotment of BITSAT 2026, candidates have to follow some simple and basic steps which have been mentioned below.
- Visit to the new BITS admission portal: bitspilaniedu.com/FD2026/Bits/Default.aspx
- On the homepage, click on iteration link
- Fill in your login details like application number and password
- Seat allotment status will be shown on screen.
What After BITSAT Iteration 9?
Candidates who have got their programme in Iteration 9 should carefully follow the admission instructions which had been issued by BITS Pilani. They will need to pay the applicable balance fees by August 29, 2026 and report to the allotted campus on August 30, 2026. If a candidate fails to pay the pending fees by August 29, 2026, the seat will be automatically cancelled and the vacancy will move to the next candidate in waiting‑list.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.