BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 Result Today; Check Allotment Link, Admission Status at bitspilaniedu.com

BITS Pilani will announce the BITSAT Iteration 9 results today at the official website for admission to vacant seats. Candidates can access the direct link to check the admissions offers at bitspilaniedu.com. Those candidates who have allotted a seat will have to complete their fee payment by August 29, 2026 and report to the campus by August 30, 2026. The institute conducts the BITSAT counselling based on the candidate merit, choice-filling order, and the seat availability. Candidates who seek admission through BITSAT 2026 must make sure to fulfil the 75 percent criteria.

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 9 2026 Important Dates

As per the updated schedule, candidates can check the important dates related to Iteration 9 below: