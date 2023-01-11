BML Munjal University Application Starts, Get Direct Link Here

BML Munjal University Application Form 2023: As per the latest updates, BML Munjal University (BMU) is inviting applications for full-time undergraduate courses. Eligible candidates can fill out the BMU 2023 application form on the official website i.e. admissions.bmu.edu.in. BML Munjal University offers UG programmes in fields like law, arts, engineering, commerce, management, and business administration.

However, before filling out the BML Munjal University application form, candidates must read all the details mentioned in the application form. The university has set different criteria for taking admission into various courses offered at BML Munjal University.

BMU Munjal University Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

BML Munjal University Admission Criteria 2023

As per updates, admission in BBA, BBA-MBA Integrated, B.Com(H), and B.A. (H) Economics programs, will be offered on the basis of PI (Personal Interaction). However, SAT, ACT, or CUET scores (if available) must be submitted for a better profile of a candidate.

Exam Scores are mandatory for For the B.Tech program. JEE, SAT, BMU-SAT, and CUET scores are accepted for the same. Further, for admission to the flagship MBA program, BMU accepts CAT/ NMAT/MAT/GMAT/CMAT/XAT or BMU-MAT (BMU’s Management Aptitude Test) test scores.

Who is Eligible for BML Munjal University?

Applicants are required to complete class 12th or the equivalent exam under a board accepted by BMU. Through Early Admissions, you can apply even if your test scores or class 12 results not declared and are awaited.

Candidates must also have qualified for at least one of these entrance examinations- CLAT/ LSAT/ BMU-SAT/ SAT.

BML Munjal University Admission- Fee and Duration

Programme Fee Duration BBA Rs 2.85 LPA 3 years BBA LLB (Hons) Rs 3.15 LPA 5 years BA (Hons) ECO Rs 2.10 LPA 3 years B. Tech Rs 2.52 LPA 4 years BA LLB (Hons) Rs 3.50 LPA 5 years BBA MBA Rs 2.85 LPA 5 years B.Com (Hons) Rs 2.00 LPA 3 years

