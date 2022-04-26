Board Exams 2022: Instagram, Fortis launch 'Readapt and Readjust' Guide to Manage Exam Stress

Board Exams 2022: As per the updates, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Instagram launched a guide to help students readapt to offline classes and manage exam stress. The guide, titled ‘Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom’, is a collaboration between Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare, Sangath’s It’s Ok To Talk initiative, and Instagram.

In addition, this guide will also include relaxation strategies for short-term relief as well as important self-care practices to manage their mental health in the long-term. This will be helpful for students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022.

Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom

The guide ‘Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom’ will focus on providing students practical tips to manage study and exam priorities, learning strategies to cope with associated stress triggers and study techniques to improve concentration. The aim of this guide is to help students readapt to offline school, prepare for in-person exams and manage exam stress, especially for students appearing for their class 10 and 12 board exams.

Tools To Deal Effectively With Stress

As per media reports, Dr. Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program said, “This guide is a useful initiative that would enable students to build insight, knowledge, and tools to deal effectively with stress. Let’s empower students with the skills that would guide them towards optimal performance and success. We’re glad to have partnered with Instagram and Sangath for the same.”

Instagram’s Core Priorities

As reported by media, Natasha Jog, Head - Public Policy, Instagram, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The wellbeing of young people is one of Instagram’s core priorities. We’ve brought critical constituents of the ecosystem together, who’ve shared lessons from their continuous work to enhance young people’s lives and mental health, into the ‘Readapt and Readjust’ guide."

Take A Break

Keeping in mind the importance of time management, the social media platform, Instagram, also launched a new feature, ‘Take a Break’, to empower people to make informed decisions about the way they are spending their time. The feature will pop up for people who have been scrolling for a certain amount of time.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Exam 2022: Important Circular About Filling of Centre Code in Answer Sheet Issued, Get Details Here