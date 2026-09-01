Bongaigaon Medical College Assam Gets NMC Approval, 100 MBBS seats Added
NMC issues a notification regarding approval for 100 MBBS seats at Bongaigaon Medical College in Assam. This is Assam's 15th medical college taking the total number of medical seats in the state to 1,925
The National Medical Commission has granted permission for the establishment of Bongaigaon Medical College in Assam. The new medical college will have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students. Bongaigaon Medical College is Assam’s 15th medical college, taking the total MBBS seats in Assam to 1,925
Assam CM Himanta Biswa shared the news regarding the new medical college on social media. As per the notification, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, has formally approved Bongaigaon Medical College with permission to admit 100 MBBS students. The NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) on August 31, following a decision of the Second Appeal Committee.
Assam CM shared the official Letter of Permission for the establishment of the Medical College in Bongaigaon on social media, congratulating everyone involved in the process.
Here's the official Letter of Permission for the establishment of Assam's 15th Medical College in Bongaigaon with an intake of 100 students.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2026
Many congratulations to everyone involved in the process- this is another major step towards a Swasthya Assam.@TheAshokSinghal https://t.co/NCqPbeVvY5 pic.twitter.com/o0PpaxRIDj
As per the notification issued, the permission was issued in compliance with the decision of the Second Appeal Committee. The notification referred to the online application, a letter of disapproval issued on August 17 and the first appeal order dated July 23. The college sought approval for an annual intake of 100 MBBS students for the 2026 academic year.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.