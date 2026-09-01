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Bongaigaon Medical College Assam Gets NMC Approval, 100 MBBS seats Added

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 14:25 IST

NMC issues a notification regarding approval for 100 MBBS seats at Bongaigaon Medical College in Assam. This is Assam's 15th medical college taking the total number of medical seats in the state to 1,925

Bongaigaon Medical College Assam Gets NMC Approval, 100 MBBS seats Added
Bongaigaon Medical College Assam Gets NMC Approval, 100 MBBS seats Added
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The National Medical Commission has granted permission for the establishment of Bongaigaon Medical College in Assam. The new medical college will have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students. Bongaigaon Medical College is Assam’s 15th medical college, taking the total MBBS seats in Assam to 1,925

Assam CM Himanta Biswa shared the news regarding the new medical college on social media. As per the notification, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, has formally approved Bongaigaon Medical College with permission to admit 100 MBBS students. The NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) on August 31, following a decision of the Second Appeal Committee. 

Assam CM shared the official Letter of Permission for the establishment of the Medical College in Bongaigaon on social media, congratulating everyone involved in the process. 

As per the notification issued, the permission was issued in compliance with the decision of the Second Appeal Committee. The notification referred to the online application, a letter of disapproval issued on August 17 and the first appeal order dated July 23. The college sought approval for an annual intake of 100 MBBS students for the 2026 academic year. 

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The second round 2 of NEET UG counselling 2026 is set to commence on September 3, 2026 wth the registration process. Students participating in the second round of counselling are required to fill out the registration and application form and enter the choices for the second round of counselling. Students must enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for the second round of seat allotment. Students allotted seats in the second counselling round are required to accept the allotment and report to the allotted colleges with the required documents for admission. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 14:25 IST

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