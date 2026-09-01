Bongaigaon Medical College Assam Gets NMC Approval, 100 MBBS seats Added

The National Medical Commission has granted permission for the establishment of Bongaigaon Medical College in Assam. The new medical college will have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students. Bongaigaon Medical College is Assam’s 15th medical college, taking the total MBBS seats in Assam to 1,925

Assam CM Himanta Biswa shared the news regarding the new medical college on social media. As per the notification, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, has formally approved Bongaigaon Medical College with permission to admit 100 MBBS students. The NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) on August 31, following a decision of the Second Appeal Committee.

Assam CM shared the official Letter of Permission for the establishment of the Medical College in Bongaigaon on social media, congratulating everyone involved in the process.