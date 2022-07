BoSEM Class 10 Toppers List 2022: Rahul Laishram Tops in Manipur HSLC Result, Check Complete List Here

BoSEM Class 10 Toppers List 2022: Board of Secondary Education (BoSEM) Manipur has released Manipur HSLC result 2022 today on 8th July 2022. The BoSEM Class 10 result 2022 class 10 has been announced by state education minister Th Basanta Kumar in the BOSEM exam hall. Students will be able to check BoSEM Class 10 result 2022 at the official website - manresults.nic.in. They need to use their class 10 roll number in the login window to download the marksheet.

As per the estimates shared by the BoSEM, a total of 47,208 students were registered for the BoSEM Class 10th exam. Rahul Laishram has secured the first rank with 586 marks. He is followed by Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram who shared rank 2 with 585 marks.

BoSEM Class 10 Toppers List 2022

Rank Names Marks 1st Rahul Laishram 586 2nd Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram 585 3rd Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam 584 4th Ashapriya Nongthombam 581 5th Jeneva Khangembam 580 6th Tripajita Laishram 579 7th Kerolina Yumnam 578 8th Moirangthem Rex Singh, William Maibam, Kshetrimayum Rajkiran and Sabirah Begum 577 9th Mayanglambam Sania Devi and Sapam Swati Devi 576 10th Anjisana Longjam, Cinderella Moirangthem, Shorokhaibam Thoihenba and Mongjam Khenila Devi 575

Where To Check BoSEM Class 10th Result 2022?

The students will have to check their Manipur HSLC result 2022 in online mode. They will have to visit these websites - bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in to check their BoSEM class 10th result. After going to the official website, candidates need to click on the link for - High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022 to check their results. In the login page, students have to enter their exam roll number in the specified field and submit the details. The BoSEM HSLC result 2022 Marksheet will appear on the screen.

Previous year's Statistics of BoSEM Class 10 Result

Years Students Appeared Students Passed Pass percentage 2020 38,390 25,084 65.34% 2019 37138 27740 74.69 2018 37064 27126 73.18 2017 34829 23232 66.7 2016 31749 20753 65.37

