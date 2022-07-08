BoSEM Manipur 10th Result 2022 (OUT): Get List of Websites to check Manipur HSLC Results Online Here

BoSEM Manipur 10th Result 2022 (OUT): The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the Manipur HSLC Result 2022 for the annual board exam. As per the latest update, the Manipur Board 10th Result 2022 has been declared today afternoon at 3:30 PM. The formal declaration of BoSEM HSLC Result 2022 was done by the exam authority in a press meet in the presence of State Education Minister Th Basanta Kumar. After the official announcement in the press meet, the board made the Manipur HSLC Results available to the students online via the official portal - manresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the annual board exam, can now check the BoSEM 10th Result 2022 online via the link provided below:

Check BoSEM Class 10 Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

List of Websites to check Manipur HSLC Result 2022

Adopting the digital route to share the Manipur 10th Results 2022 with the students, BoSEM has published the HSLC Results online. The Board took the online route to declare Manipur Class 10 Results 2022 and also published the same online via its official website. The key reason behind declaration of results online was to ensure that students get quick, easy and convenient way to check HSLC Results 2022. To check Manipur HSLC Result 2022 online, students can visit the following websites:

nic.in

nic.in nic.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2022 Toppers List

Along with declaring the Manipur HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 students, the board has also announced the toppers list for the annual board exams. As per the details shared by the state education minister Basanta Kumar, Rahul Laishram has secured the 1st Rank in Manipur 10th Toppers List 2022 by scoring 586 marks. He is closely followed by Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram, both of them have scored 585 marks and have been awarded 2nd rank joint rank. The 3rd Rank has been jointly awarded to Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam with 584 marks.

