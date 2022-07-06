BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Minimum Marks Required to Qualify Exams

BSE Odisha 10th Result 202, Odisha Board 10th Exam Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the class 10 board examination results today. Candidates can check the results through the link available on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the results is also available below.

Odisha 10th Results 2022 - Direct Link

Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are patiently awaiting the declaration of the board examination results will be able to check the BSE Odisha Madhyamik results 2022 and download the scorecard through the link provided on the official website.

In order to be considered as qualified in the board examinations, it is mandatory for the students to secure the minimum marks prescribed by the board. According to the marking scheme followed students are required to secure a minimum of 35 marks in the individual theory examinations and an aggregate of 30% in the examination

Odisha 10th Grading system

Odisha Board will allot the grades to the students based on the marks secured in each subject and overall marks secured. Students must note that the marks falling under a certain bracket will be awarded each grade.

Mark Range Grade Value Letter Grade 90% to 100% (540 to 600 Marks) Outstanding A1 80% to 90% (480 to 539 Marks) Excellent A2 70% to 80% (420 to 479 Marks) Very Good B1 60% to 70% (360 to 419 Marks) Good B2 50% to 60% (300 to 359 Marks) Above Average C 40% to 50% (240 to 299 Marks) Average D 33% to 40% (198 to 239 Marks) Fair E Below 33% (000 to 197 Marks) Un Satisfactory - Needs to appear again F Candidates securing less than 30 marks in an individual paper(s) but securing aggregate marks more than 197. Un Satisfactory - Needs to appear again F

