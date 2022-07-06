BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Get List of Websites to Check Odisha HSC Class 10 Result Here

90.55% of Students Pass in BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022

As per the updates, the Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th result in online mode. This year, 90.55% of students have passed in the Odisha Class 10th exam. Get updates here

Updated as on 6th July at 1.07 PM

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022, Odisha HSC Class 10 Result Link: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce BSE Odisha board 10th Result 2022 today on 6th July 2022. As per updates, the BSE Odisha HSC result will be declared at 1 pm on different official websites. Students can check the BSE Odisha 10th results through the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details in the login window.

The online copy of the BSE Odisha Madhyamik results will be available on the official website. Students will have to download that, the original BSE Odisha class 10th marksheet will be available to the schools. Reports have confirmed that, a total of 5,85,730 students have appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 which was held from 29th April to 7th May across 3,540 centres in the state.

Where To Check the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022?

Around 5 lakh students are waiting for their Odisha class 10th exam results. Once announced, students can check the same here on this page too via the direct link. There are few officials website, where students will be able to check their BSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

bseodisha.ac.in bseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

Students can also check their Odisha HSE 10th result 2022 via SMS. To do so, they can follow the steps provided below to check the matric result Odisha 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the messaging app.

Step 2 - Now type the message in this format - OR10<Rollno> to 5676750.

Step 3 - Students will receive the BSE Odisha result 2022 10th class to their respective mobile numbers.

How to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 online?

The Odisha 10th result 2022 for Matric exams will be declared at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check Odisha 10th result 2022, students have to log onto the portal and click on the relevant link. After clicking on the link, a login page will appear and students have to enter their exam roll number and other details. After entering the requisite details and submit the same and the BSE Odisha result will appear on the screen.

