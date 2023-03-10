BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Commence Today, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has commenced the Class 10th SA-2 board examination 2023 today, March 10, 2023. Students who are appearing for the BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 can check and download their admit cards from the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. As per the official datesheet, the BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be concluded on March 20.
BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 Timetable
Students who are appearing for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Examination 2023 can check the datesheet in the table given below:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
Time
|
March 10, 2023
|
Mother Tongue (Odia)
|
8 am to 10 am
|
March 13, 2023
|
English
|
8 am to 9.45 am
|
March 14, 2023
|
Paper - II (SHA)
|
8 am to 10 am
|
March 15, 2023
|
Paper I (VOD)
|
8 am to 10 am
|
March 16, 2023
|
General Science
|
8 am to 9.45 am
|
March 17, 2023
|
Paper - III (KKJ/AVJ) Applied Sanskrit (Prayogatmaka Sanskruta)
|
8 am to 10 am
|
March 18, 2023
|
Social Science
|
8 am to 9.45 am
|
March 20, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
8 am to 10 am
BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board 2023 Day Instructions
Candidates who are appearing for the Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 can go through the exam day guidelines mentioned below:
- Candidates are advised to must carry their BSE Odisha Class 10th SA-2 Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre. No student will be allowed to appear for the HSC examination without the admit card.
- It is advisable for the students to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the Class 10th SA-2 examination.
- As per the instructions, if any student finds indulge in any kind of unfair means practices, then he/she will be debarred from the examination.
- Candidates are also advised to not carry any type of electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, etc, inside the exam centre.
