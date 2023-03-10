    BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Commence Today, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

    Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023:  The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has commenced the Class 10th SA-2 board examination 2023 today, March 10, 2023. Students can check the exam day instructions here

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 11:15 IST
    BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has commenced the Class 10th SA-2 board examination 2023 today, March 10, 2023. Students who are appearing for the BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 can check and download their admit cards from the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. As per the official datesheet, the BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be concluded on March 20.

    Odisha Class 10th SA-2 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet - Direct Link 

    BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 Timetable 

    Students who are appearing for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Examination 2023 can check the datesheet in the table given below:

    Exam Date

    Subject

    Time

    March 10, 2023

    Mother Tongue (Odia)

    8 am to 10 am

    March 13, 2023

    English

    8 am to 9.45 am

    March 14, 2023

    Paper - II (SHA)

    8 am to 10 am

    March 15, 2023

    Paper I (VOD)

    8 am to 10 am

    March 16, 2023

    General Science 

    8 am to 9.45 am

    March 17, 2023 

    Paper - III (KKJ/AVJ) Applied Sanskrit (Prayogatmaka Sanskruta)

    8 am to 10 am

    March 18, 2023 

    Social Science 

    8 am to 9.45 am

    March 20, 2023

    Mathematics 

    8 am to 10 am

    BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board 2023 Day Instructions

    Candidates who are appearing for the Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 can go through the exam day guidelines mentioned below:

    • Candidates are advised to must carry their BSE Odisha Class 10th SA-2 Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre. No student will be allowed to appear for the HSC examination without the admit card. 
    • It is advisable for the students to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the Class 10th SA-2 examination.
    • As per the instructions, if any student finds indulge in any kind of unfair means practices, then he/she will be debarred from the examination.
    • Candidates are also advised to not carry any type of electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, etc, inside the exam centre.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
