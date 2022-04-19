BSE Odisha HSC Admit Card 2022 Released at bseodisha.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

BSE Odisha HSC Admit Card 2022: As per the latest updates, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released admit card for High School Certificate (HSC)/Class 10 (Summative Assessment-II) final exam 2022. Students can download their BSE Odisha HSC 2022 admit card at bseodisha.ac.in. They need to use the required credentials - candidate's name and father's name to download the class 10th admit card.

Also, a direct link has been provided below for the students to easily download Odisha HSC SA II admit card 2022. It is expected that around 5.6 lakh students will appear for the HSC SA II exam. BSE Odisha 2022 exam will commence on 29th April and conclude on 6th May 2022.

BSE Odisha HSC SA II Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download BSE Odisha HSC Admit Card 2022 for SA II?

The admit card of Odisha HSC can be downloaded from the official website of the board - bseodisha.ac.in. Students will have to use the required login credentials. Students may note that they may not be able to download the admit cards directly. In such a situation, they should contact their schools to collect it. Go through the steps to know how to download BSE Odisha HSC Admit Card 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, go to latest updates section.

Step 3 - Now, click on - HSC SA-II Admit Card.

Step 4 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Enter candidate's name and father's name and login.

Step 6 - Download the admit card and take a printout.

Odisha 10th admit card 2022 is an important document, which students must carry with them during the examination or else they will not be allowed to write the HSC exams. Apart from this, the board has also released admit cards for the class 10th correspondence course.

Guidelines on BSE Odisha HSC Admit Card 2022

It is expected that on the admit card of Odisha 10th, the authorities have also provided some guidelines to be followed on the day of exam. Students can go through some important guidelines provided below -

Students must reach the Odisha 10th exam hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

They must carry a physical copy of their BSE Odisha admit card to the exam centre, on the respective exam days.

Before the exam starts, the admit cards must be signed by the Head of the concerned schools.

No electronic devices such as calculators, mobile phones, etc will be allowed in the exam hall.

Also, students must carry their own stationery as sharing the same will be strictly prohibited.

Also Read: AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Get Download Link Here