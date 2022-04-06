BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Application to close today, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 10th Compartmental Exams: Bihar School Education Board will be closing the BSEB class 10 compartmental exam applications today - April 6, 2022. Those students who wanted to appear for the BSEB class 10 compartmental exams 2022 are required to make sure that the application form and subsequent fee is submitted within the stipulated time.

Bihar Board announced the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 on March 31, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams but were unable to secure the required marks can now visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com to complete the Bihar class 10 Compartmental applications 2022.

According to the official notification issued by the board, the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental exams are expected to be conducted in the last week of April 2022. The notification further adds that the application forms of the students who wish to appear for the compartmental exams need to be filled by the heads of the schools.

BSEB 10th Compartmental Exams

It must be noted that students will be allowed to appear for a maximum of two papers excluding English for the class 10 BSEB Compartmental exams. As per the marking scheme, students are required to secure a minimum of 30% of total marks in the theory exams and 40% of total marks in the practical exams of each subject in order to be considered as qualified in the BSEB matric exams.

According to the data provided by the board close to 4326 students will be appearing for the compartmental exams from which 2107 are boys and 2219 are girls. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.88%

The board in its notification has also provided helpline numbers for the students in case they face any difficulty in applying for the BSEB 10th compartmental exams. The helpline numbers are - 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

