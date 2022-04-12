Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet (OUT): Check Bihar Class 10/Matric Compartmental Time Table Here

    BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet (OUT): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Class 10 Compartmental cum Special Exam Time Table for Matric Students. Download the complete schedule.

    Created On: Apr 12, 2022 13:10 IST
    Modified on: Apr 12, 2022 13:15 IST
    BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet (OUT): With Matric Results Declared in March, Bihar Board has now released the BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet. As per the official notification, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the detailed subject-wise Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2022 timetable. The BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam Schedule says that the exam will begin on 5th May and continue until 9th May 2022. The detailed schedule for BSEB 10th Exam 2022 can be found below:

    BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 – Subject-wise Time Table

    According to the details shared by the BSEB, the Class 10 / Matric Compartmental Exam will begin on 5th May and continue until 9th May 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e., the morning session starting at 9:30 AM and ending at 12:45 PM, while the afternoon shift will be held from 1:45 PM to 4:30 PM. The detailed subject-wise schedule for Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2022 can be found below:

    Date

    First Seating / Shift

    (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM)

    Second Seating / Shift

    (1:45 PM to 4:30 PM)

    5th May 2022 - Thursday

    Mathematics – 110

    Science – 112

    Home Science – 126 (For Visually Challenged Students Only

    Music – 125 (For Visually Challenged Students Only)

    6th May 2022 – Friday

    Social Science – 111

    English – 113

    7th May 2022 – Saturday

    Mother Tongue (Hindi – 101, Bangla – 102, Urdu – 103, Maithili – 104)

    2nd Indian Language (105 – Sanskrit, Hindi – 106, Arabic – 107, Persian – 108, Bhojpuri – 109)

    9th May 2022 – Monday

    Elective Subjects (Advanced Mathematics – 114, Commerce – 115, Economics – 116, Persian – 121, Sanskrit – 122, Arabic – 123, Maithili – 124)

    (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM)

    NA

    Elective Subjects (Drawing – 117, Home Science – 118, Dance – 119, Music – 120) (9:30 AM to 12:15 PM)

    Students should also note that like the regular exam held in February, the BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 will also be held in offline mode at designated exam centres. Students who couldn’t clear the regular exam or secured compartmental results will be eligible to appear for the exam and clear the same. Earlier, Bihar Board also held the compartmental exam registration process allowing students to appear for the exam. The registration process for BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 concluded on 9th April 2022.

    Related Stories