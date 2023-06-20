BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Out, Correction Window Open till June 26

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Education Board has issued the BSEB 10th registration card 2024. Candidates who have applied for the 2024 exams can visit the official website of the Bihar board to download the dummy registration card. The board has also extended the last date for students to make changes to their Bihar 10th dummy admit card. According to the notification shared by the board, candidates can get the necessary changes done in their dummy to admit card until June 26, 2023.

The BSEB 10th dummy registration card is available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. To get the changes made, students need to connect with the heads of their respective schools. The fields of date of birth, caste, gender, and candidate name spelling can be changed until the above-mentioned date.

Fileds Open for Correction

The following fields will be open for correction in the BSEB 10th dummy registration card. Students when checking their registration card must make sure that they cross check the details and get the necessary changes done before the time period given.

Candidate name

Date of birth

Gender

Caste

Steps to Download BSEB Class 10 Dummy Registration Card 2023

The Bihar board class 10 dummy registration card is available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. Follow the steps given below to download the Bihar 10th dummy registration card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar board

Step 2: Click on the dummy registration card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the School Code, Candidate's Name, Father's Name, and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the BSEB 10th dummy registration card for further reference

