BSEB 10th Special Registrations 2023 to Begin today at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Check details here

BSEB 10th Special Registrations 2023: Bihar School Education Board will begin the BSEB 10th Registrations for the 2023 examinations from today onwards. School heads are required to visit the official website of the board and download the BSEB Class 10 Annual Exam form and fill the same for the students who will be appearing for the exams.

As per reports, the last date for schools to complete the registration for the BSEB 10th exams 2023 is August 14, 2022. The BSEB 10th Registrations 2023 are available on the official website - secondary,niharboardonline.com. The board had earlier released the BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit card for those students who have completed the registrations for the 2023 exams.

How to apply for BSEB 10th Exams 2022

School authorities who are yet to register the class 10 students for the 2023 board examination are required to first visit the official website and click on the registration link in the homepage

Use the School Code and other login details mentioned in order to login

Click on the Matric Exam applications 2023 and download

Enter all required details and attest all necessary documents

Submit the application fee

It must be noted that only those students who complete the registrations will be allowed to appear for the class 10 board exams. Students who have completed the Class 10 BSEB Registrations 2023 can visit the official website and download the dummy admit card to check the details entered in the applications and get the necessary changes done.

