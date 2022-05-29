BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2022 Declared, Check Bihar Matric Results at results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2022 Declared: Finally, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Result 2022 for the recently held exams. The BSEB 10th Compartmental Results were announced on 28th May 2022 - Saturday during afternoon hours for all the candidates who had appeared for the Compartmental cum Special Exam that was held in May 2022. The BSEB Matric Compartmental Results have been announced online and made available to the students via the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. To make accessing and checking Bihar 10th Results 2022 easier, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

23% Students Pass in Bihar Matric Compartmental Results 2022

Along with declaring the Bihar Matric Compartmental Results 2022, the board has also released the key statistical highlights and points of the results. As per the details shared by BSEB, a total of 57,353 students had appeared for the Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 of which 23,392 were male students while 33,961 were female students. Of the total number of students who appeared for the Bihar Matric Compartmental Exam, 13,305 students cleared the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 23.20%. Students should note that the Bihar 10th Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 was held for students who had failed in a maximum of two subjects. In addition to this, students who couldn’t appear for the Matric Exam held in February due to COVID-19 related reasons were also given a special opportunity to appear for the Compartmental cum Special exam in May 2022.

How to check Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2022?

Similar to the Annual Matric Exam held in February, the result for BSEB Class 10 Compartmental cum Special Exam was also announced online. Students who had appeared for the exam were provided digital mark sheets and scorecards via the official result checking the website - results.biharboardonline.com. To access their individual scorecard and mark sheet for BSEB 10th Compartmental Results, students need to log onto the official website and enter their login credentials - exam roll number, date of birth and any other details asked on the website. These details are generally provided on the hall ticket or admit cards issued to the students ahead of the exam.

