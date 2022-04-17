BSEB Bihar 12th Compartmental Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Bihar Inter Compartmental Hall Ticket Here

BSEB Bihar 12th Compartmental Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Putting the long wait to an end, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar 12th Compartmental Admit Card 2022. The BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 25th April to 4th May 2022 and the exam authority has released the hall tickets for the same to school authorities. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Theory Exams can get their individual Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exams Admit Cards 2022 from their schools. Schools would be required to download them online via the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To make this process even more convenient, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

Download BSEB Bihar 12th Compartmental Admit Card 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Admit Cards Mandatory to Appear for Compartmental Exam

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin from 25th April onwards. With just a few days left, it is important for the students to obtain their individual hall tickets for the intermediate compartmental cum special exams from their respective schools. Admit cards or hall tickets for Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 are mandatory document without which students will not be allowed entry into the exam hall. Therefore, students are advised to collect the same from their school at the earliest. Moreover, students should also ensure that all the details provided in the hall ticket are correct with no errors or discrepancies.

How to Download Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Admit Cards?

As stated above, the BSEB Inter Compartmental Exam 2022 Hall Tickets have been issued only to school authorities, who can download them individually. The detailed procedure by which the same can be downloaded has been explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On Homepage, locate and click on link for Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter your school login details i.e., user id and password

Step 4: Upon login, principals will be able to download admit cards for all registered students

Step 5: Put the school stamp and principal's signature on each admit card

Step 6: Distribute the same among the students who are registered for compartmental exams

With the BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 beginning on 25th April 2022, students are advised to collect their theory exam admit cards at the earliest from their respective schools. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the details provided on the hall tickets, students are advised to highlight the issue to the board via their school and get it resolved before the exam begins.

