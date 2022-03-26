BSEB Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022: Registrations Begin Today, Apply at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Compartmental Exam 2022 Registration Begins: With Bihar Class 12 Result 2022 declared, the BSEB is all set to commence the registration process for Bihar 12th Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 from today. The online application process for BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Exam 2022 will continue until 30th March 2022. As per the official announcement, the registration and application process for Bihar Board 12th Class Compartmental Exam 2022 will be held online via the official portal – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, students can also click on the link provided below to complete the online application process easily:

Register for BSEB Bihar Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Who can appear for Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022?

One of the key aspects that applicants need to keep in mind about the compartmental exam is the eligibility criteria. The BSEB Inter Compartmental Exam 2022 is being held for candidates who have failed and secured compartmental results in the regular February 2022 annual board exams. Such candidates, who have secured compartmental results in one or more papers will be eligible to apply, register and appear for BSEB 12th Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022.

When is Bihar Inter Compartmental Exam 2022 Date?

As per the notification, the BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held in the last week of April 2022. The complete date sheet with subject-wise details of the compartmental exam will be notified soon by the board.

How to fill Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Application form?

The application process for Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 is to be filled in by the school principals or administrators. The detailed procedure for the same has been explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

If students or school administrators face problems in the online registration or fee payment process, they can reach out to the helpline number: 0612-2230039.

