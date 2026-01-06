JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Matric Exam Hall Ticket at exam.biharboardonline.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 6, 2026, 13:36 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Matric Hall Ticket 2026 on its official website. Download Class 10th exam hall ticket online at exam.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th Exam 2026 Admit Card Released at exam.biharboardonline.com
Key Points

  • School Heads must download the individual admit cards using the user id and password
  • Download BSEB 10th theory exam admit card at exam.biharboardonline.com
  • BSEB 10th theory exam 2026 to be held from February 17 to 25, 2026

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026 today, January 6, 2026. The link to download the admit card is now live on the official website exam.biharboardonline.org. School authorities must visit the official website and log in with the user id and password to download the Bihar Board class 10 theory exam admit card.

The BSEB 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026. The board will be conducting the practical exams from January 20 to January 22, 2026The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए परीक्षार्थियों का प्रवेश पत्र (Admit Card) समिति की वेबसाईट पर जारी करने तथा उसे डाउनलोड कर परीक्षार्थियों को वितरण कराने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/hLGawEV5kt

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 6, 2026

Steps to Download BSEB Class 10th Exam Hall Ticket 2026

School heads are required to visit the official website to download the hall tickets. Check the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the Login window

Step 3: Enter the user id and password

Step 4: The admit cards will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

The Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card includes details like

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre details
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Exam schedule
  • Reporting time
  • Exam duration
  • Instructions for candidates
