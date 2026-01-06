BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Matric Exam Hall Ticket at exam.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026 today, January 6, 2026. The link to download the admit card is now live on the official website exam.biharboardonline.org. School authorities must visit the official website and log in with the user id and password to download the Bihar Board class 10 theory exam admit card.

The BSEB 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026. The board will be conducting the practical exams from January 20 to January 22, 2026The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.